After more than three weeks of demonstrations, the only engines heard around Parliament on Sunday were those of tow trucks working to remove the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" vehicles from downtown Ottawa.

The scene marked a dramatic shift from just a day or two earlier, when police and protesters engaged in tense standoffs around Parliament Hill — one side looking to end weeks of anti-mandate and anti-government protests in the nation's capital, the other trying to extend them.

With the size of the protests having diminished considerably over the last few days, Ottawa police reported at least 191 total arrests Sunday morning and 57 vehicles towed, numbers that could increase once interim police Chief Steve Bell provides his update to the media later this afternoon.

Of the 191 arrestees, 103 have been charged, mostly for mischief and obstruction. Eighty-nine of those were released with conditions, while the rest were released unconditionally.

The arrests come after officers took a more aggressive approach to "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators on Saturday, carrying batons, wearing helmets, using pepper spray, and deploying the Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN), considered a "less-lethal" firearm, after demonstrators allegedly assaulted police with weapons.

Police also have accused protesters of launching gas, with officers arresting some with smoke grenades, fireworks and body armour.

The escalation in enforcement marks the fourth straight weekend of demonstrations in Ottawa, where protesters have called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions, and in some cases, for a new government to be installed.

Police and political leaders have commonly referred to the protests as an unlawful "occupation."

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced on Sunday that it is investigating two incidents involving police from the demonstrations in Ottawa.

According to preliminary information released by the SIU, a 49-year-old woman reported a serious injury following an interaction Friday afternoon with a Toronto Police Service officer on horseback.

Videos circulated on social media showed protesters being knocked to the ground by police horses on Friday. A Fox News contributor who claimed a woman involved in the protests died in hospital after being trampled by police horses later said those reports were wrong.

The SIU also is investigating the use of the Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield by Vancouver Police Department officers on Saturday. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the SIU.

Anyone with information, including video, involving either incident is asked to come forward.

The Ottawa Police Service responded on Twitter saying it respects the "oversight process and will always fully cooperate."

The police service, meanwhile, announced another arrest on Sunday related to the protests.

Tyson George Billings, 44, of High Prairie, Alta., is charged with mischief, counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order, obstructing police and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police.

Billings was arrested while broadcasting video live via Facebook. Police say he is scheduled to appear in court today.

George Billings was listed as the co-founder of a cryptocurrency website called "Freedom Convoy Token," which appeared to be inactive as of Sunday morning.

He appeared alongside key organizer Pat King in a virtual conference last week, urging protesters not to budge following the arrest of a number of individuals at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., some of whom have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

King is one of a number of other organizers and influencers charged in relation to the protests. He is expected to appear at a bail hearing early next week.

An Ontario judge granted bail to Chris Barber and released him on a $100,000 bond, on the condition he leave Ontario by Feb. 23, and not publicly endorse the convoy or have any contact with other major protest organizers.

A judge will decide on Tuesday whether to grant Tamara Lich bail. Ontario courts are closed this Monday because of the Family Day holiday.

Daniel Bulford, a former RCMP officer, turned himself in near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel on Friday. However, charges have not been formally announced.

None of the charges against any of the organizers has been proven in court.

Police officers walk past the Parliament buildings in Ottawa on Feb. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

POLICE ENFORCEMENT

Ottawa paramedics say since Friday, 21 people have been transported to hospital from the secured area of the downtown with non-life threatening injuries, although no fatalities have been recorded.

A statement Saturday from Freedom Convoy organizers said they were "shocked at the abuses of power by the law enforcement in Ottawa."

They asked truckers to move from Parliament Hill "to avoid further brutality" and appealed to Ottawa police to "show judicious restrain."

Bell defended the tactics used by police, saying there will be an opportunity to review all complaints made by those who feel officers used excessive force.

Police have set up about 100 checkpoints around the downtown core, allowing only those who live and work in the area or have a "lawful" reason to be there.

Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Parliamentarians resumed debate Saturday on the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act, which among other things, has banned protests deemed to be illegal and frozen the bank accounts of some of those involved in the "Freedom Convoy."

The parliamentary precinct went into a "hold and secure" position Saturday in response to the ongoing police operation, meaning the doors were locked and access was interrupted for some.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Saturday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said "at least 76" financial accounts have been frozen since the Emergencies Act was invoked on Feb. 14, affecting more than $3 million in funds.

Other protests in solidarity with the Ottawa "Freedom Convoy" took place Saturday in Surrey, B.C., near the Pacific Highway border crossing, Quebec City and Fredericton.

Vehicles also converged in Edmonton, while police stopped a convoy north of the Regway border crossing in Saskatchewan, allowing only groups of 10 through.

Toronto police closed a number of roads in the city's downtown ahead of potential protests Saturday.

Meanwhile, another convoy is currently rolling through Nova Scotia on its way to Halifax.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press