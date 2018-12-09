18-year-old charged with manslaughter in stabbing death of Hamilton, Ont. teen
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 9:43AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 9, 2018 10:26AM EST
HAMILTON -- Police say an 18-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Hamilton teenager.
Investigators say they were called to a plaza at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, where they found a 17-year-old suffering from a serious injury to his chest and an 18-year-old who had minor stab wounds to his upper body.
Police say both of the alleged victims were taken to hospital, where the younger of the two died and the older had his injuries treated.
The deceased has been identified as Joshua Leo.
Police say they searched a home on Saturday, and identified a person believed to have driven two suspects away from the scene, who is not facing any charges in the case.
They say an 18-year-old turned himself in on Saturday night, and is facing charges of manslaughter and assault with a weapon.
Investigators are still looking for another suspect.
