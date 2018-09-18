18-year-old charged in death of his father in Ontario: police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:04PM EDT
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. - Police have charged an 18-year-old man in the June death of his father.
Provincial police Const. Ed Sanchuk says officers were called to the 49-year-old man's home in North Walsingham, Ont., late on June 20.
The man was taken to hospital and eventually pronounced dead.
Sanchuk would not comment on the cause of death, but said police arrested the man's 18-year-old son on Tuesday.
The teen is charged with manslaughter in his father's death.
The investigation continues.
