A 16-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Toronto’s west end that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the Toronto West Flea Market for a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m., and say when they arrived they found the victim without vital signs.

Paramedics say he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by police as Rocco Scavetta, an employee of the market, although his exact role there remains unclear.

There were no other injuries as a result of the shooting reported.

One witness told CP24 that the shooting was a result of an armed robbery, though that claim has not been confirmed by authorities.

The shooting brought chaos to the market, with the two shots sending people running for safety.

The same witness said that the suspect “walked calmly” away from the flea market after the shooting took place.

Police later tracked the suspect down in a nearby subdivision, where they were taken into custody.

A weapon was recovered, and no further suspects are being sought.

Because the suspect is 16, they cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The incident is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.

With files from CTV Toronto

Update: Victim is reportedly VSA, Male suspect fleeing the area, investigation continues. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 8, 2018