A 16-month-old childdied Thursday afternoon after being left alone in a hot car for hours in British Columbia.

The little boy was found unconsciousin a car at Kingsway Avenue and Inman Street in Burnaby, B.C., RCMP said. The child was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said the child had been left alone in the car “for a number of hours.”

The toddler’s father was located at the scene and both parents are cooperating with the investigation, police said. No arrests have been made, and police are still interviewing witnesses.

“At this point the investigation is very, very fresh,” Chief Superintendent Deanne Burleigh said at a press conference on Friday.

Burleigh called the child’s death “absolutely tragic” and called it a painful reminder for parents to never leave children unattended in a vehicle.

“We’re in a heat wave right now. Please don’t leave you child unattended in a car,” she said.

She would not say who found the child or who called 911.

Asked how the family is coping, Burleigh said, “I can’t imagine how the parents are coping.”

“Being a parent myself, I can’t imagine how I would cope. So we have provided victim services, they are surrounded by friends and family.”

Burleigh said she could not predict how long the police investigation will last.

“We want to be thorough. The infant deserves that.”