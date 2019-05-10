A 16-month-old baby has died after being left alone in a hot car for hours in British Columbia, RCMP say.

The infant, whose gender has not been disclosed, was found in a car at Kingsway Avenue and Inman Street in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday afternoon.

The baby was transported to hospital and declared deceased, Burnaby RCMP said.

“Initial information provided to police is that the child had been left unaccompanied in the car for a number of hours,” Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The infant’s father was located at the scene and both parents are cooperating in the investigation, police said. No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

“We understand that there are going to be many questions around this incident, however we would ask that the public understand we are still in the early stages of our investigation,” said Chief Superintendent Deanne Burleigh.

“We are still interviewing witnesses and are not at a point where any further information can be released.”

RCMP advised parents to be aware of the dangers of leaving children in vehicles, particularly in warm weather.