15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer
Police say Const. Andrew Gordon approached two people seen fleeing from a stolen truck on Highway 102 near Ashburn Golf Course shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 7:48AM EDT
HALIFAX -- A 15-year-old girl is facing a charge of attempted murder after a Halifax police officer was stabbed while responding to a report of a stolen truck.
Police say the girl, who cannot be identified, also faces charges of possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, theft, break and enter and mischief, amongst others.
A 15-year-old boy is also facing charges of theft, break and enter, possession of a stolen vehicle, weapons possession and joy riding and is due in court today.
Police say Const. Andrew Gordon approached two people seen fleeing from a stolen truck on Highway 102 near Ashburn Golf Course shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
They say that as Gordon attempted to speak to them, a suspect stabbed him and fled again before a police dog unit located them, along with four weapons.
Gordon was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer
- Ontario town's fire chief told he's too old for the job at age 61
- Sask. school shooter gets life, no parole for 10 years
- Ont.'s Kashechewan First Nation evacuated of all residents due to flood risk
- Campaign for Ontario's June 7 election officially kicks off