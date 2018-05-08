

The Canadian Press





Halifax police say two 15-year-olds have been arrested after an officer was stabbed Tuesday morning while responding to a stolen-truck call.

They say Const. Andrew Gordon, who has been on the force for eight years, is in stable condition after surgery.

Police say he approached two people seen fleeing from a stolen truck on Highway 102 near Ashburn Golf Course at about 5:49 a.m.

As Gordon attempted to speak to them, one suspect stabbed him before they both fled again.

A police dog unit located two youths, a boy and a girl, who are now in custody.

Inspector Andrew Matthews said police have recovered four weapons, all knives, as well as the stolen vehicle which was seized by the forensic identification unit.