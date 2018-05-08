15-year-old boy and girl arrested after Halifax police officer stabbed
A Halifax police badge is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 3:56PM EDT
Halifax police say two 15-year-olds have been arrested after an officer was stabbed Tuesday morning while responding to a stolen-truck call.
They say Const. Andrew Gordon, who has been on the force for eight years, is in stable condition after surgery.
Police say he approached two people seen fleeing from a stolen truck on Highway 102 near Ashburn Golf Course at about 5:49 a.m.
As Gordon attempted to speak to them, one suspect stabbed him before they both fled again.
A police dog unit located two youths, a boy and a girl, who are now in custody.
Inspector Andrew Matthews said police have recovered four weapons, all knives, as well as the stolen vehicle which was seized by the forensic identification unit.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Two 15-year-olds arrested after stabbing of Halifax police officer
- Ont.'s Kashechewan First Nation evacuated of all residents due to flood risk
- 15-year-old boy and girl arrested after Halifax police officer stabbed
- No apology from Nova Scotia premier to teen cleared in privacy-breach case
- Airline involved in Saskatchewan crash can fly passengers again:Transport Canada