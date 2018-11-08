

New brakes have been blamed as the likely cause for noxious fumes on a school bus which saw 15 children hospitalized in Ottawa.

Youngsters were nauseous, coughing and vomiting and were taken to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario as a precaution.

Ottawa's French Catholic school board says it appears an issue with the brakes outside Lamoureux elementary school is most likely responsible for the incident on Thursday morning.

There were 40 children on the bus at the time when paramedics were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m.

Paramedics stress the children, aged between six and 12, are all in a stable condition.

"Upon completing an inspection of the bus, it's been determined the brakes were functioning correctly and the odor was a result of the recent installation of new brakes," said general manager of Roxborough Bus Lines Nick McRae.

"The odor is common after new brakes are installed and dissipates once the bus has been driven for a few days."

The conseils des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est said parents of affected children have been contacted.

Ottawa Fire’s public information officer Danielle Cardinal told CTV News that hazmat crews searched the bus, but didn't find any trace of any noxious substances.

"They did board the bus with air monitoring equipment," Cardinal said.

"The technicians did confirm there was nothing significant on the bus or remaining on the bus so they were able to release the scene. They didn't have to escalate it to have area homes evacuated."

