15 kids on school bus exposed to unknown substance, taken to hospital
An ambulance is seen outside an Ottawa elementary school after children on a school bus were exposed to an unknown substance. (Christina Succi / CTV Ottawa)
November 8, 2018
Ottawa paramedics say 15 children have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after being exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus.
They say there were 40 children on the bus at the time when paramedics were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m.
Paramedic spokesman Marc-Antoine Deschamps says several students, aged 6 to 12, were vomiting, coughing and feeling nauseous.
Deschamps stresses the injuries were minor in nature and all children are now in stable condition.
He says some children reported a smell on the bus.
Deschamps says they may never know what the noxious substance was.
