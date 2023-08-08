14-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Newfoundland sudden death

SHARBOT LAKE, ONT. -

A teenager has been charged following what police initially described as a "sudden death" at a home in Newfoundland.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday morning, and has since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a death last week.

In a news release Tuesday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the teen was arrested in the city of Mount Pearl, located southwest of the capital of St. John's.

They've provided few details on the case, saying only that the victim is a 65-year-old woman. Both the suspect and victim are from Mount Pearl, the RNC said.

Her body was found Thursday afternoon, by officers called in for a report of a "sudden death." The cause of death has not been released, beyond that the case is determined to be a homicide.

The teenager remains in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, the RNC said.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone with surveillance, dashboard or doorbell cameras. They ask residents of the area of Smallwood Drive and beyond to look for a blue plastic recycling bag, and ask residents to check their properties, including inside garbage bins.