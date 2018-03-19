14 protesters arrested at Trans Mountain work site in Burnaby, B.C.
Dan Wallace, of the Kwakwaka'wakw First Nation on Quadra Island, is tackled and handcuffed by RCMP officers after attempting to talk to a young man that locked himself to a piece of heavy equipment being delivered to Kinder Morgan in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday March 19, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 11:51PM EDT
BURNABY, B.C. -- RCMP say more than a dozen people protesting the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline have been arrested at a construction site in Burnaby, B.C.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge granted the company an injunction last week restricting protesters from entering within five metres of two terminal work sites.
Mounties say 13 people were arrested and later released for breaching the injunction by late Monday afternoon while one other person was arrested for obstructing a police officer.
The incident follows the arrest of at least 28 demonstrators under the banner Protect the Inlet after they zip-tied themselves to a gate at the site over the weekend.
A spokesperson for Protect the Inlet said then that protesters will continue to loudly voice their opposition to the project.
Burnaby RCMP wouldn't comment on the nature of the latest protests, but have said the force is not an interested party in the pipeline debate and officers are there to ensure everyone's safety.
