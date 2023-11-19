135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza Strip via Egypt
A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.
The names of 135 Canadians are now on a list of foreign passport holders cleared to cross into Egypt via the Rafah land crossing. That list is updated daily by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders.
A notice shared on the authority's Facebook page tells those cleared for travel to arrive at the border by 7 a.m. local time.
The most recent update from Global Affairs Canada, provided on Friday, said 376 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives have been able to leave the Palestinian territory through the Rafah crossing.
The current conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 Israelis in brutal surprise attacks, taking another 240 people hostage.
Israel declared war on Hamas, began an airstrike campaign and cut off food, fuel, water and supplies to Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians. The territory's health officials say more than 11,500 people have been killed so far, two-thirds of them women and children, and another 2,700 people are reported missing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
BREAKING 31 premature babies safely evacuated from Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza, WHO says
The World Health Organization says 31 babies have been safely transported from Shifa Hospital to another hospital in southern Gaza.
135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza Strip via Egypt
A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Max Verstappen hated everything about the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the moment he arrived in Sin City. Formula One's three-time reigning world champion found the excess and opulence over-the-top and prioritized over the actual racing.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Australia restricts India to 240 all out in Cricket World Cup final as Kohli makes 54
Australia appeared in command of the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday after restricting India to 240 all out, with a disciplined bowling performance by the five-time champions quietening the heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Toronto
-
Charges laid after assaults at Toronto mosque, taxi driver and woman wearing hijab sprayed with foreign substance
A 28-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with three suspected hate incidents in Toronto that saw a taxi driver, as well as a woman wearing a hijab sprayed with a foreign substance and worshippers at a Toronto mosque, attacked with a rock and bike chain, police say.
-
Woman killed in alleged intentional northeast Toronto collision identified by police
Toronto police have identified the woman killed after being allegedly intentionally struck by a driver in North York earlier this week.
-
Toronto widow hopes to get her stolen Christmas decorations back
S. Liza Hockridge just wants the holiday decorations that she says were stolen off her front porch back, as they were Christmas gifts from her late husband.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Time to start building the CTV and MOVE 100 Toy Mountain
CTV Ottawa and MOVE 100 will kick off the Toy Mountain campaign on Monday, with the goal of collecting new toys and financial donations to support the Salvation Army's campaign to leave no child without a gift on Christmas morning.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Christmas attractions to check out in the Ottawa area this holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Christmas and holiday events to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec in the lead up to Christmas.
-
O-Train service shut down in east end for 90 minutes due to stopped train
O-Train service was disrupted on the east end of the line for approximately 90 minutes Saturday night due to a stopped train on the tracks. The cause of the stopped train remains under investigation.
Barrie
-
Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour
Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally calls for ceasefire as Israel-Hamas war enters seventh week
Protestors took to city hall in Barrie on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian march, joining thousands of protesters across the province and globe this weekend in calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
-
Barrie and YMCA sign lease for new facility
After a years-long search, the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka is finally returning to Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Guelph donor recovering following successful kidney transplant surgery
Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, a Stouffville woman has finally received the kidney she’s been waiting three years for, after social media connected her to a living donor in Guelph.
-
Blood donor clinic set up -- for dogs
There is an urgent need for blood donors -- but not the human ones. We find out how dogs are helping save the lives of other pets.
-
Still no sign of Lola: Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
An 72-year-old woman from Tillsonburg has now been missing for 10 days.
London
-
From the streets to the staff: Inspiration as shelter marks milestone
Dan Turner credits the Ark Aid Mission for giving him a new start in life.
-
'Decision Day': Neighbourhood Decision Making Program vote wraps up
Saturday is the final day of voting. People can vote by phone or in person until 4 p.m. and can vote online until midnight.
-
No charges laid after London police officer fatally shot man: SIU
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence.
Windsor
-
Integram workers get 15% raise, ratify new deal by very slim margin
About 1,000 workers at Magna’s Integram Windsor Seating plant voted 56 per cent in favour of a tentative deal Saturday morning.
-
Two times in two days: House in downtown Windsor catches fire again
Windsor fire crews attended a house fire at 667 Windsor Ave. Saturday afternoon.
-
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.
Montreal
-
Exam scores, graduations and gender gaps: Quebec's high schools, ranked
A ranking of Quebec high schools was published on Friday, scoring their performance on a variety of academic indicators.
-
Montrealer Jonathan Goldbloom named Hockey Canada board chair as new directors elected
Hockey Canada has a new board of directors with Jonathan Goldbloom from Montreal appointed as chair by the board, taking over from Hugh L. Fraser.
-
Quebec Premier Francois Legault defends decision to subsidize NHL pre-season games
Quebec's premier is defending his government's decision to spend up to $7 million on two NHL pre-season games as opposition parties decry what they say is a poor use of public funds amid other economic and fiscal challenges.
Atlantic
-
N.S. community basketball program targeted by thieves, racial graffiti
A shattered window on the outside door greeted players and parents as they arrived for basketball in Glace Bay, N.S., on Saturday.
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
'It’s not Christmas until you’ve been to the Lady Smith Manor'
The Nutcracker was the theme for the fourth annual Christmas market at the Lady Smith Manor in Dorchester, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg fire crews called to Pembina Highway, Main Street fires
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has had a busy 12 hours, responding to two recent blazes on Pembina Highway and Main Street.
-
'Our stories are important': Indigenous TikTok creators gather in Winnipeg
Manitoba is well-represented among a group of Indigenous social media creators chosen for a special training program meant to help them grow their online presence.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Islanders halt losing skid with 5-4 shootout win over Flames
Islanders halt losing skid with 5-4 shootout win over Flames
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.
Edmonton
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
-
Okimâw Awards showcase 'success stories' of Indigenous men in Alberta
Indigenous men from across Treaty 6, 7 and 8 in Alberta were celebrated Saturday.
-
Fires, deaths, budget, impending cold put Edmonton's encampment response under scrutiny
A number of factors are converging at a critical crossroads for synchronized efforts to address Edmonton's homeless encampments, which have reached a record number this year.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to Vancouver Art Gallery demanding ceasefire
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon, persistent in their demands for a ceasefire.
-
Surrey highway closing for 24 hours for rail maintenance, Pattullo Bridge work
A stretch of provincial highway in Surrey will close in both directions for 24 hours beginning early Sunday morning to facilitate work related to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.
-
1 hospitalized after crash that knocked out power to more than 800 in North Delta Saturday
One person suffered serious injuries and more than 800 BC Hydro customers were left without electricity Saturday after an overnight crash in North Delta.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
-
Suggestion Kovrig, Spavor involved in espionage perpetuating 'false narrative,' GAC says after report
Global Affairs Canada is dismissing the idea that Canadian Michael Kovrig was involved in espionage after a recent report cited Michael Spavor alleging Kovrig's work in China led to the two being detained in the country for years.
-
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
Health
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
-
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
-
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
Business
-
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
-
'Please regulate AI': Artists push for U.S. copyright reforms but tech industry says not so fast
Country singers, romance novelists, video game artists and voice actors are appealing to the U.S. government for relief -- as soon as possible -- from the threat that artificial intelligence poses to their livelihoods.
-
More than 1,500 Canadian writers call for charges to be dropped against protesters who disrupted Giller Prize gala
More than 1,500 Canadian authors, writers and publishers have signed an open letter calling for the charges against anti-war protesters who interrupted the Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony to be dropped.
Lifestyle
-
Century-overdue library book is finally returned in Minnesota
A library book that is more than a century overdue was finally returned in St. Paul, Minnesota.
-
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a 'sad' goat.
-
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat, putting an end to controversy over ancient custom
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat and put an end to the controversy over the ancient custom amid growing awareness of animal rights, a ruling party policy chief said on Friday.
Sports
-
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Max Verstappen hated everything about the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the moment he arrived in Sin City. Formula One's three-time reigning world champion found the excess and opulence over-the-top and prioritized over the actual racing.
-
Australia restricts India to 240 all out in Cricket World Cup final as Kohli makes 54
Australia appeared in command of the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday after restricting India to 240 all out, with a disciplined bowling performance by the five-time champions quietening the heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.
-
Strong winds on Matterhorn mountain force another cancellation of women's World Cup downhill race
Persistent strong winds on the Matterhorn mountain wiped out another women's World Cup downhill Sunday, a day after gusts forced the cancellation of the first speed race of the season.
Autos
-
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, that along with a similar deal with General Motors will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.
-
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash or fire.
-
Parkland strikes electric vehicle station funding deal with Infrastructure Bank
More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank says it has signed a second funding deal to expand fast-charging options. The federal Crown corporation says it will provide up to $210 million in loans to help Parkland Corp. expand its charging network by upwards of 2,000 fast-charging ports.