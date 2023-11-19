Canada

    • 135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza Strip via Egypt

    OTTAWA -

    A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.

    The names of 135 Canadians are now on a list of foreign passport holders cleared to cross into Egypt via the Rafah land crossing. That list is updated daily by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders.

    A notice shared on the authority's Facebook page tells those cleared for travel to arrive at the border by 7 a.m. local time.

    The most recent update from Global Affairs Canada, provided on Friday, said 376 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives have been able to leave the Palestinian territory through the Rafah crossing.

    The current conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 Israelis in brutal surprise attacks, taking another 240 people hostage.

    Israel declared war on Hamas, began an airstrike campaign and cut off food, fuel, water and supplies to Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians. The territory's health officials say more than 11,500 people have been killed so far, two-thirds of them women and children, and another 2,700 people are reported missing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.

