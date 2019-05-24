

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





A 13-year-old-girl has been charged with assault in connection to two incidents in Pleasant Hill Park area in Saskatoon, Sask., one of which was captured on video.

Saskatoon police released a statement detailing the two incidents – the first on the evening of May 13, when a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl reported being assaulted by a group of young people.

The second alleged assault occurred on May 20, when Bonnie Halcrow, 33, was swarmed by a group of at least four people, in an incident that was captured on video by a bystander.

Both incidents happened around 7:00 pm local time and the victims sustained minor injuries.

The teen has been charged with two counts of assault and appeared in a Saskatoon courtroom Friday morning; she has since been released from custody.

The suspect is scheduled to appear again in court on June 6.

Police said the other youths were identified in the video but won’t face charges because they are under 12 years old.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

-------

With files from CTV Saskatoon