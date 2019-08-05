

CTVNews.ca's Josh Dehaas , with files from CTV Toronto and CP24





Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is appealing for witnesses after 13 people were struck by bullets during 11 different shooting incidents over the holiday weekend.

“This is not a normal weekend in the City of Toronto,” the chief told reporters on Monday afternoon, as he appealed for witnesses to call police at 416-808-3100 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Despite the violence spread across five different neighbourhoods, the chief said Toronto is safe for most people.

“Most of the shootings are occurring at nighttime and a lot of the places and some of the people that have been shot aren’t necessarily 9 to 5, wife and kids at home,” he said.

“If you’re kind of in that stratosphere, the odds of anything happening to you are very, very slim in this city,” he added.

The latest incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Monday at a nightclub called District 45 in the city’s northwest. Five people were shot at the club, where about 100 people were present.

One of the male victims had life-threatening injuries but he was later upgraded to non-life-threatening condition, according to police. The other four victims, three females and a male, had less serious injuries.

“We’ve got shell cases inside, shell cases outside,” Chief Saunders said. “We think this one is very solvable,” he added.

Hours later, at around 4:20 a.m., two people were sent to hospital following a shooting near Church and Adelaide Streets, near Toronto’s financial core. One of the male victims had life-threatening injuries and the other male victim was sent to hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

Bullets also flew on Sunday in the Liberty Village area. There were reports of eight to 12 bullets unleashed in the dense residential neighbourhood at around 3:30 a.m. More shots were fired in the afternoon and a male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was also a shooting at around 6 a.m. Sunday in the wealthy Bridle Path neighborhood at a home that had been rented on Airbnb. One male victim was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries but his condition was later upgraded to non-life-threatening. Airbnb has suspended the listing.

Saturday was also violent day in the city’s northwest. Two people were injured by bullets Saturday afternoon near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West. One had serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.

Mayor John Tory released a statement once again calling for a ban on handguns in the city.

"This was always put forward as a part of the answer to gun violence together with changes to other laws affecting things like bail, additional support for police, and the paramount need for all three governments to invest together in kids, families and neighbourhoods," he said.