TORONTO -- A group of 13 Canadians working with Canadian Humanitarian, an Alberta-based charity group, have been detained in Ethiopia amid allegations that the group was “practicing medicine without permission,” the organization says.

Ten Canadian volunteers and three Canadian staff members were detained, along with two Ethiopian staff members.

"As of right now they are being investigated on the allegations that they were practicing medicine without permission and had dispensed expired medication," board member Justin Steed told CTVNews.ca via email.

"In collaboration with Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Embassy in Ethiopia, we are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible, ensure the fair and humanitarian treatment of our team in accordance with internationally recognized laws, and expedite their safe return to Canada."

The group claims it followed all necessary steps and protocols to ensure it had the permits needed to provide medical support in the country.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of the expiry of the medication, we can with confidence say that all medicine and care offered by our team was safe,” Steed said.

“We are vigorously defending the actions and decisions of our team knowing that every decision was made by highly trained and certified Canadian medical professionals and that their mission on this trip was to provide essential medical care to the citizens of Ethiopia who need it most.”

CTVNews.ca has contacted Global Affairs Canada for more information regarding the situation.

According to its website, the Medicine Hat, Alta.-based organization obtained its licence as a charitable NGO in Ethiopia in 2012.