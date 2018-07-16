

CTVNews.ca Staff





Lifeguards rescued a 12-year-old boy Sunday evening at a water park north of Toronto.

Police in Barrie, Ont., say bystanders and lifeguards brought the boy to shore after he was seen in medical distress at the Splash On Water Park at Centennial Beach.

He was rushed to a local hospital, and then transported to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children in serious condition.

Authorities had been urging drivers travelling between Barrie and Toronto to avoid Highway 400 in order to allow the ambulance to move through the area.

By Sunday night, the boy’s condition was listed as serious but stable.

Police are trying to piece together what happened to the boy in the moments before the rescue.