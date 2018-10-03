

CTVNews.ca Staff





After returning from a honeymoon in California, a southern Ontario couple realized that $10,000 had been stolen from them while they were away.

Gregory Robinson and Hayley Dobson got married last month. Dobson describes their wedding day as “exactly what we’d dreamed of.

“There was a lot of laughter, a lot of tears and a lot of dancing. It was the greatest day. It was everything we had hoped it would be,” she said.

Right after the wedding night, the Guelph, Ont., couple flew to Los Angeles for their honeymoon, and left their car with a friend.

When they returned home, the friend gave them a piece of shocking news: The car had been broken into while they were away.

The friend knew the thief had nabbed money Robinson and Dobson left him for looking after the car. Realizing the GPS and items in the back seat were left alone, he figured that was the end of it.

The newly married couple knew differently. A backpack and other items they had left in the trunk were gone.

The next morning, Dobson realized that wasn’t the extent of their loss. Nearly $10,000 they planned to use to pay off their wedding bills had disappeared from their glove compartment.

“Instantly I was in hysterics,” Dobson said.

“I was bawling. I just couldn’t believe that it could have happened. I think I’ve cried more in the last four or five days than in my entire life put together.”

Robinson and Dobson said their wedding celebration left them so tired that they forgot they had the money in the car.

“It was just that one time where we didn’t make that right call,” Robinson said.

Police are investigating the break-in and say a glove found in the vehicle may help them piece together what happened.

Robinson said the couple’s insurance company will pay to replace the stolen items, but not the cash.

“They said the risk of cash being stolen is so high that it’s difficult for them to cover it,” he said.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help Robinson and Dobson recoup some of their losses.

With a report from CTV Kitchener's Christina Succi