10-year-old girl riding her bike killed in apparent hit and run
SYDNEY, N.S. -- RCMP in Cape Breton say a 10-year-old girl from North Sydney was killed while riding her bicycle in Big Bras d'Or in an apparent hit and run.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene on the Black Rock Road shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say it appears the girl was struck by an SUV and the vehicle fled.
The vehicle was later found at a home in Victoria County.
The Mounties say they have yet to complete their investigation.
