

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 10-year-old Alberta girl who went on a ski trip with her school has died after she lost control of her skis and struck a pole.

The student was wearing a helmet at the time but still suffered serious head injuries in the crash, the RCMP said.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Castle Mountain resort in Pincher Creek, Alta. Officials have not released the child’s identity, but have said she was a student from nearby Canyon Elementary School.

First aid was administered to the girl by staff from the ski resort. She was rushed to Alberta’s Children’s Hospital in Calgary, where she was later pronounced dead.