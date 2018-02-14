10-year-old girl dies on school ski trip in Alberta
The Castle Mountain resort in Pincher Creek, Alta. is seen in this Google Maps image. (Source: Google Maps)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 3:09PM EST
A 10-year-old Alberta girl who went on a ski trip with her school has died after she lost control of her skis and struck a pole.
The student was wearing a helmet at the time but still suffered serious head injuries in the crash, the RCMP said.
The incident happened Tuesday at the Castle Mountain resort in Pincher Creek, Alta. Officials have not released the child’s identity, but have said she was a student from nearby Canyon Elementary School.
First aid was administered to the girl by staff from the ski resort. She was rushed to Alberta’s Children’s Hospital in Calgary, where she was later pronounced dead.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman who accused Patrick Brown of sexual misconduct now says she wasn't underage
- LIVE UPDATES: Deny, deny, deny: Court hears undercover tapes in Tina Fontaine murder case
- Ontario Italian cultural club to review men-only policy after public backlash
- Education minister warns teachers, union could face fines in an illegal walkout
- 10-year-old girl dies on school ski trip in Alberta