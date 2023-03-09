10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident

A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.

Zipp Neufeld, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, spoke to council officials in a powerful speech denouncing "ignorant" ideas against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice in city facilities.

"At what point do I go from being someone you protect to someone who is a threat, not based on my heart or any of my actions, but just based on my genitalia," Neufeld said.

The meeting was prompted by an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a trans woman's presence at a community change room in Saskatoon. The post claimed children are "at risk of predators" due to the city's inclusive policies.

However, in the speech, Neufeld said they deserve to become an adult that has freedom to use a change room.

"I deserve to age without fear that the bathroom and change space that allows me to feel safe and at peace will be taken from me," Neufeld added.

Regarding the alleged Jan. 27 incident, the City of Saskatoon said, "we have no reason to believe any inappropriate behaviour occurred."

Neufeld was one of many residents who spoke up in support of the city's trans community.

With files from CTV Saskatoon's Josh Lynn.