10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Zipp Neufeld, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, spoke to council officials in a powerful speech denouncing "ignorant" ideas against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice in city facilities.
"At what point do I go from being someone you protect to someone who is a threat, not based on my heart or any of my actions, but just based on my genitalia," Neufeld said.
The meeting was prompted by an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a trans woman's presence at a community change room in Saskatoon. The post claimed children are "at risk of predators" due to the city's inclusive policies.
However, in the speech, Neufeld said they deserve to become an adult that has freedom to use a change room.
"I deserve to age without fear that the bathroom and change space that allows me to feel safe and at peace will be taken from me," Neufeld added.
Regarding the alleged Jan. 27 incident, the City of Saskatoon said, "we have no reason to believe any inappropriate behaviour occurred."
Neufeld was one of many residents who spoke up in support of the city's trans community.
To hear Neufeld's speech click the video at the top of this article.
With files from CTV Saskatoon's Josh Lynn.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese fugitives living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Russia unleashed 'a massive rocket attack' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such night-time attack in three weeks.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | School bus with primary students onboard crashes into van in Whitby
A school bus with primary students onboard collided with a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
One man dead after shooting in Vaughan
York Regional Police say one person has died following a reported shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
-
Ontario man who declined rental insurance 'panicked' when told he must pay $50K for stolen truck
A Toronto man who had a rental truck stolen from his driveway the night before he was scheduled to return it said he was shocked to find himself on the hook for almost $50,000 to replace it.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The Brockville, Ont. pizza debate cooking for 53 years
Finding the best pizza in any town can be hard, and in Brockville, Ont. that debate has been going on for more than five decades.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
Barrie
-
Barrie wants to know how residents use city's parks
Barrie wants to know how residents, sports groups, and local schools use Barrie’s parks and outdoor recreation facilities and what role they play in their day-to-day lives.
-
Ice-breakers signal end to winter ice activities in Midland
The Great Lakes Shipping Routes open around March 22.
-
Second man arrested in year-old Wasaga Beach attempted murder case
On Feb. 2, 2022, police arrived at a home in Wasaga Beach, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Kitchener
-
Youth airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
-
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
-
Proposed gravel pit in Woolwich draws criticism from locals
Another local township has reached a settlement with a developer over a gravel pit proposal, and some residents aren't too happy about it.
London
-
Two people sent to hospital after crash
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Walkerton, Ont.
-
15 cm of snow expected for London region
A special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region. The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.
-
Search party scans Huron County for missing therapy dog
Timber is no ordinary dog. He’s an emotional support therapy dog at the youth centre The Door that Marcy Hill operates in Huntsville, Ont. Hill was visiting her son in Grand Bend on Feb. 26 when Timber went missing.
Windsor
-
Family dog dies in LaSalle house fire, three people displaced
Three people have been displaced and a family dog has perished after a house fire in LaSalle. Crews were called to the scene on River Avenue around 8 p.m. for what started as a garage fire but spread to the whole house.
-
Crash on E.C. Row Expressway near Dougall Ave.
Windsor police are reporting a crash on E C Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue. Callers to AM800 News are reporting backups and delays between Dominion and Howard.
-
Bright Lights Windsor named in Top 100 Festivals and Events list
Bright Lights Windsor has been recognized by Festivals and Events Ontario as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario for 2023.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese fugitives living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Atlantic
-
New Waterford woman announced as winner of $31 million Lotto Max Draw
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
N.S. child poverty dropped in 2020 due to pandemic-related financial support: report
A report has found that child poverty numbers in Nova Scotia dropped dramatically in 2020 -- an improvement that researchers say was driven by pandemic financial assistance.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police to release details on $3M heroin seizure
Winnipeg police will be providing more details about a drug bust that saw the seizure of $3 million worth of heroin.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
-
Two youths arrested after vehicle stolen in Thompson: RCMP
RCMP in Thompson has arrested two female youths after they allegedly stole a truck and drove it dangerously around the community.
Calgary
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way as Calgary will get 'clipped' on Friday
A few more cool days ahead for Calgary with more snow expected Friday.
-
Food bank feeling the pinch as grocery prices soar
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on groceries have remained low.
Edmonton
-
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
-
Nelly, Third Eye Blind, T.I., Ashanti coming to Edmonton for return of Soundtrack festival
Edmonton's Soundtrack Music Festival is returning this year with big names from the 90s and 2000s.
-
Belgium opens honourary consulate in Edmonton, appoints local business leader
An Edmonton businesswoman has been named Belgium's honourary consul in Alberta's capital city.
Vancouver
-
Did you give a North Vancouver Mountie a ride last week? The detachment would like to thank you
Mounties in North Vancouver say a member of the public who gave one of their officers a ride last week helped police catch a fraud suspect.
-
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022: report
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation with younger Canadians in particular relying on credit to make ends meet.
-
B.C. man arrested after fleeing police, getting vehicle stuck on tree stump: RCMP
Police in B.C.'s Southern Interior say a "career criminal" who was fleeing from police and rammed into a cruiser was arrested after his vehicle got stuck on a tree stump.
Politics
-
Security committee of parliamentarians begins latest foreign interference study
The committee of parliamentarians that oversees national security says it has begun a study of foreign interference, following a request from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Liberals to amend Criminal Code terrorism provisions that block aid to Afghanistan
The Trudeau government is expected to introduce legislation today to alter terrorism provisions of the Criminal Code that have blocked Canadian humanitarians from working in Afghanistan.
-
'Seeming like there's something to hide,' Singh says of Trudeau as foreign interference controversy deepens
Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer details about what he knew and when.
Health
-
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
-
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
-
WHO fires director in Asia accused of racist misconduct
The World Health Organization has fired its top official in the Western Pacific after the Associated Press reported last year that dozens of staff members accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behavior that may have compromised the UN health agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Relativity postpones Florida launch of 3D-printed Terran rocket
California-based startup Relativity Space called off the planned debut launch of its 3D-printed rocket in Florida on Wednesday over fuel temperature concerns, delaying a key test of the company's novel strategy for cutting manufacturing costs.
-
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
-
Territories join Ottawa, most provinces in banning TikTok on government devices
Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are the latest jurisdictions in Canada to announce they are banning TikTok on government-issued devices pending a federal threat assessment.
Entertainment
-
Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
Almost every working Asian actor in Hollywood can trace their path back to Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong. The Chinese American screen legends are typically talked about the way one talks about revered ancestors.
-
B.C. teen who wowed American Idol judges dreams of singing at 'the Grammys or Super Bowl'
The B.C. teenager whose performance floored the judges on American Idol last month has big dreams of using his music to inspire people around the world.
-
Rihanna sent flowers to senior citizens who replicated her Super Bowl performance
Rihanna sent a gesture of appreciation to a few special fans who recreated her Super Bowl performance on TikTok. She provided inspiration to a group of residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who went viral with their own version of Rihanna's show.
Business
-
Maple Leaf Foods reports $41.5M Q4 loss, post weaker pork, cyberattack
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a loss of $41.5 million in its latest quarter due in part to weaker pork markets and a cyberattack. The food processing company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share, up from 20 cents per share.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
-
Shell CEO pay up 50 per cent as soaring energy prices boosted profit
The pay package for Shell's CEO jumped by half last year to nearly US$12 million, the fossil fuel giant said Thursday, as oil and gas companies made record profits from skyrocketing energy costs that have driven a cost-of-living crisis.
Lifestyle
-
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
-
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
-
You can now live on a cruise ship for US$30K per year
Life at Sea Cruises is launching a three-year, 209,000-kilometre escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable US$30,000 per person per year.
Sports
-
Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris
A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians urged the Canadian Olympic Committee to reject the idea of allowing Russians to participate in next year's Paris Games unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine.
-
82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards
An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than US$800,000 over four years.
-
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet heavily criticizes officiating after loss
Fred VanVleet tried to take a double breath before addressing reporters. But the Toronto Raptors guard was unable to suppress his frustration with referee Ben Taylor and his crew.
Autos
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
-
U.S. investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.