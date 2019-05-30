10,000 Albertans out of their homes as wildfires rage
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 11:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2019 6:23PM EDT
The Alberta government says wildfires raging across the northern part of the province have forced about 10,000 people from their homes.
The updated figure was given after a day of hot temperatures and gusty winds lead to rapid growth of several blazes burning out-of-control.
About 5,000 people have been out of their homes in and around High Level for more than a week and a series of smaller communities, including Wabasca, the Bigstone Cree Nation and Chipewyan Lake Village, have fallen under evacuation orders since Wednesday.
People in Slave Lake, a town that was partially destroyed in a 2011 blaze, have been told to be prepared to leave with eight hours notice because of a blaze that the mayor says is burning about 30 kilometres away.
Smoke from the fires has enveloped points south, including Edmonton, in a thick, acrid, haze that has limited visibility and made it difficult to breathe.
The government says weather forecasts for the next two weeks will make fighting the fires difficult.
