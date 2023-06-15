1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, many of whom are food insecure

Volunteers sort through donated food items and other sundries during the ‘September 13th Miracle’ food drive in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Volunteers sort through donated food items and other sundries during the ‘September 13th Miracle’ food drive in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social