1 dead, thousands without power as winds lash Ontario
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 7:11PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 8:24PM EDT
High winds ripping across southern Ontario have left one person dead and nearly 200,000 homes without power.
A man in Milton, Ont., died after being struck by a falling tree, while another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Halton Regional Police. Both men worked for a tree service company and the Ontario Ministry of Labour is now investigating the incident.
In Mississauga, another falling tree narrowly missed a school bus filled with 27 children, all between the ages of seven and 10.
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings across the province, with some areas getting lashed with gusts measuring up to 110 kilometres per hour.
Developing...
@CTVToronto huge trees down all over my street in Mississauga pic.twitter.com/Zf6nDcgTf7— Megan Matheson (@megs_matheson) May 4, 2018
Looks like high winds caused this construction crane to come unsecured. #onstorm #WindStorm pic.twitter.com/71xIr88peb— Terence Gui (@tezster) May 4, 2018
Tree uprooted by #Windstorm over #Toronto. #Onstorm pic.twitter.com/KbDpU2pgRo— Tina Trautmann (@tina_trautmann) May 4, 2018
Toronto wildin pic.twitter.com/XBWEDIkCEb— LMY (@elvnl) May 4, 2018
@TorontoHydro 2 trees down, car crushed, blocking street, hydro line down @ Crown Hill Place. #Toronto #ONstorm #DarkTO pic.twitter.com/u5dBvqqCOD— Tim Viper (@TimViper) May 4, 2018
