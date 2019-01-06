

CTVNews.ca Staff , with a report from CTV Ottawa’s Mike Arsalides





A man was found dead in a frozen lake near Ottawa after police responded to a call about an ATV that had gone through the ice.

Police were called to a popular ice fishing spot on Mississippi Lake early on Sunday morning.

They found a partially submerged ATV with its headlights still on. Upon closer inspection, they also found a submerged Volkswagen.

One person from inside the Volkswagen was taken to hospital with hypothermia. A dead body was later recovered by a police dive team.

“The three occupants from the ATV made it away to another residence,” according to OPP Const. David Bird

“That issue of it not being reported and us not being aware is being investigated,” he added.

Police say they believe the two incidents were not connected.

Local resident Kingsley Hawes said he wasn’t surprised that the vehicles had fallen through.

“There’s no good ice to take vehicles out,” he said.