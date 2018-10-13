1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Calgary home
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting on Signal Hill Circle S.W. in Calgary.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 7:46AM EDT
Calgary's homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the southwest end of the city.
Police say officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Signal Hill Circle S.W. Friday around 11 p.m. to investigate a shots fired report.
They say the officers found one man dead at the scene and that another victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately released, but police said investigators had been speaking with possible witnesses.
Anyone with information was being asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Lotto Max's $60-million jackpot goes unclaimed
- Toronto police search for suspect after fire set at hotel housing asylum seekers
- Documents tucked behind antique frame detail life of 19th century N.B.-born preacher
- Ontarians don't have absolute right to be stoned at work: human rights commission
- Winnipeg police phasing out cannabis-sniffing canines