

CTVNews.ca Staff





One child is dead and 14 others were rushed to hospital following a medical incident on a First Nation west of Calgary.

The cause of the incident is unclear, but an Emergency Medical Services spokesperson said it appears to be “medically based” and not related to trauma or a noxious substance such as carbon monoxide.

Paramedics responded to a residence on Stoney Nakoda First Nation, a community about 60 kilometres west of Calgary, Wednesday just before noon.

Paramedics found two children in “severe medical distress,” according to Stuart Bridaux, a public education officer with EMS.

One child died at the scene, and the other child was rushed to hospital, Bridaux said.

Thirteen other patients -- 12 children and one adult -- were also transported to hospital. Most are in stable condition.

The age and gender of the child who died is unclear. Bridaux said the patients ranged in ages from four months to a male in his late teens.

Officials are now investigating the origin of the incident. Bridaux said the cause appears to be “some type of illness.”

Bridaux said he did not have details on the symptoms. However, he said the majority of patients were well enough to be transported to hospital in ambulances in groups.

The relationship between the 15 individuals, including whether they were related, has not been determined.