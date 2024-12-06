Camp Courage shows teens what it’s really like to be a first responder
Applications are now open for Camp Courage, and the experience has already made a lasting impression on dozens of youngsters. It’s not your typical summer camp...
A $1.7-million lawsuit filed by the former head of Alberta Health Services alleges a government “kickback” scheme involving inflated contracts with private surgical companies, a witch hunt to shut down critics of the Smith government and threats to wind up any internal investigation of the practices.
An investigation is underway by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) after a girl was bit Wednesday by an on-duty police service dog.
Carbon monoxide from a vehicle left running in a garage at a residence in Calgary's northeast sent a father and his young son to hospital on Wednesday.
Best picture, best actor, even best screenplay – many of us feel confident about our Oscar ballot picks.
Two Lethbridge student group are among those who have signed an open letter asking the provincial government for more funding for post-secondary institutions.
The Calgary Stampeders were busy during the off-season. After missing the playoffs, they knew they had to be.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Health Minister Adriana LaGrange has her full support as they navigate allegations of high-level government corruption in medical contracts.
Calgary police are investigating after a man attempted to break into a woman’s Mount Pleasant home while she was inside.
Clint’s Kitchen is a volunteer-based initiative that sees people in Olds, Alberta, feeding others in their community who are hungry.
Staff at a Calgary flag store say it seems a renewed wave of patriotism has taken hold of Canadians amid the ongoing trade war with the U.S. and a suggestion from President Donald Trump that Canada become the 51st state.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes recent reign as the road warriors of the Western Hockey League ended Tuesday night in Calgary, when the Hitmen won 3-2 in overtime.
Two people were injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.
The National Bank Challenger tennis tournament is no more.
Two friends from southern Alberta are $100,000 richer thanks to a winning lottery ticket.
Alberta’s iconic Fairmont Banff Springs has been named on a new list of the top places in the world to visit.