Former AHS CEO files $1.7M lawsuit against health authority, minister alleging surgical contract ‘kickbacks’

A $1.7-million lawsuit filed by the former head of Alberta Health Services alleges a government “kickback” scheme involving inflated contracts with private surgical companies, a witch hunt to shut down critics of the Smith government and threats to wind up any internal investigation of the practices.

Young girl bitten by police dog, ASIRT investigating

An investigation is underway by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) after a girl was bit Wednesday by an on-duty police service dog.

Close call: Calgary father and 4-year-old son sent to hospital with CO poisoning

Carbon monoxide from a vehicle left running in a garage at a residence in Calgary's northeast sent a father and his young son to hospital on Wednesday.

Oscar-nominated short films to be screened at Globe

Best picture, best actor, even best screenplay – many of us feel confident about our Oscar ballot picks. 

Lethbridge students’ groups among those asking province to boost post-secondary funding

Two Lethbridge student group are among those who have signed an open letter asking the provincial government for more funding for post-secondary institutions.

Additions to the Calgary Stampeders hope to turn the ship around

The Calgary Stampeders were busy during the off-season. After missing the playoffs, they knew they had to be.

Alberta Premier Smith defends health minister amid scandal on health purchases

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Health Minister Adriana LaGrange has her full support as they navigate allegations of high-level government corruption in medical contracts.

Attempted Mount Pleasant break-in investigated by Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating after a man attempted to break into a woman’s Mount Pleasant home while she was inside.

Clint’s Kitchen in Olds, Alberta providing free meals to people in the community

Clint’s Kitchen is a volunteer-based initiative that sees people in Olds, Alberta, feeding others in their community who are hungry.

Calgary company sees spike in Canadian flag sales amid ongoing trade war

Staff at a Calgary flag store say it seems a renewed wave of patriotism has taken hold of Canadians amid the ongoing trade war with the U.S. and a suggestion from President Donald Trump that Canada become the 51st state.

Hurricanes finally lose a road game, dropping 3-2 decision to Hitmen at Saddledome

The Lethbridge Hurricanes recent reign as the road warriors of the Western Hockey League ended Tuesday night in Calgary, when the Hitmen won 3-2 in overtime.

Two people sent to hospital after vehicle, CTrain collide in N.E. Calgary

Two people were injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.

National Bank Challenger calls it quits after 5-year Calgary run

The National Bank Challenger tennis tournament is no more.

‘Really exciting’: Alberta friends win $100K on Western 6-49

Two friends from southern Alberta are $100,000 richer thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

Alberta hotel highlighted on Forbes’ new 2025 travel guide

Alberta’s iconic Fairmont Banff Springs has been named on a new list of the top places in the world to visit.