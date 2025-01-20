ADVERTISEMENT

Lethbridge

Lethbridge man charged with sexual assault

Anthony Robert Small, 36, is charged with sexual assaulting a woman in his car on Jan. 11, 2025. Police released his image and a photo of his car to try and locate additional victims.
