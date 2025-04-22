ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Well, rats: A pair of Calgary recycling plants are battling rodent infestations

By Damien Wood

Published

Calgary recycling plants battling rat infestation CTV News has confirmed a rat infestation at two Calgary recycling plants. Teri Fikowski reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.