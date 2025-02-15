ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

'This is the way I heal my soul': Ukrainian theatre troupe express selves through arts

By Kevin Fleming and Stephen Hunt

Published

Ukrainian theatre group provides comfort A group of Ukrainian immigrants in Calgary are following their passions and it's proving to be a kind of therapy for them.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.