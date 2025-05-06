Calgary

Thieves steal two vehicles from Calgary home, one still missing

By Melissa Gilligan

Updated

Published

Persons of interest in the theft of two vehicles taken from a Calgary home in the 6800 block of Temple Drive N.E. sometime between 3 and 7 a.m. on Monday, March 31. (CPS/handout)
Persons of interest in the theft of two vehicles taken from a Calgary home in the 6800 block of Temple Drive N.E. sometime between 3 and 7 a.m. on Monday, March 31. (CPS/handout)