Calgary

Theatre Calgary summons ghost of Noel Coward in new production of Blithe Spirit

By Stephen Hunt

Published

Louise Duff (Ruth), Meg Farhall (Mrs. Bradman), Corrine Koslo (Madame Arcati), Tyrell Crews (Charles), Christopher Hunt (Dr. Bradman) in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Calgary. (Trudie Lee)