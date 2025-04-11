ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

‘The biggest one of the year’: Flames’ slim playoff hopes hinge on Friday night tilt with Wild

By Brendan Ellis

Published

Calgary Flames winger Matt Coronato, left, celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) (Etienne Laurent/AP)