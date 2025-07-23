ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Stampeders wide receiver Damien Alford on a touchdown tear in CFL rookie season

By The Canadian Press

Published

Calgary Stampeders' Damien Alford, left, reaches for the ball as B.C. Lions' Travian Blaylock defends during the second half of a pre-season CFL football game, in Langford, B.C., on Monday, May 19, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Calgary Stampeders' Damien Alford, left, reaches for the ball as B.C. Lions' Travian Blaylock defends during the second half of a pre-season CFL football game, in Langford, B.C., on Monday, May 19, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.