Province pledges to improve food safety in wake of Calgary’s E. coli outbreak

Dr. Mark Joffe, centre, Alberta chief medical officer of health, speaks to the media about an E-coli outbreak at several Calgary daycares, as, left to right, Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Searle Turton, Minister of Children and Family Services, look on in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)