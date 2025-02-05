ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Nylander gets 2nd career hat trick as Maple Leafs beat Flames 6-3

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson, left, checks Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)