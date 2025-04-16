ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

National film day celebrates Canadian stories with free screenings

By Stephen Hunt

Published

A new documentary series on The Tragically Hip will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Tragically Hip's Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Friday, July 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito