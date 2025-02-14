MRU teams up with Sage Theatre to present world premiere of ‘Boom Baby!’

Calgary playwright, poet and academic Natalie Meisner won the 2023 Carol Bolt Award from the Playwrights Guild of Canada for her 2018 drama Legislating Love: The Everett Klippert Story, about the Calgary bus driver who was the last man tried, convicted and imprisoned in Canada for being queer. Her new play Boom Baby! opens at MRU Feb. 28(Photo: Mount Royal University)