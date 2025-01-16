ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Missing Calgary woman known to frequent Montgomery: police

By Melissa Gilligan

Updated

Published

Tamara, 43, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Tamara, 43, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (Calgary Police Service handout)




















