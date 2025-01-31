ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Matt Coronato scores twice in the Flames' 4-1 victory over the Ducks

By The Associated Press

Published

Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Strome, right, battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Ryan Lomberg during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press)