Klapka, Frost help Flames rally in third period to beat Sharks 3-2

Calgary Flames right wing Adam Klapka (43) celebrates scoring a goal as San Jose Sharks players, clockwise from bottom, Georgi Romanov (31), Noah Gregor (9) and Timothy Liljegren (37) ract during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Minh Connors)

(Minh Connors/AP)