Ignite Festival showcases Calgary’s top emerging artists

Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Van Zandt in concert at the Calgary Saddledome on Nov. 16, 2024. A satirical new play, The Church of Springsteen by Calgary playwrights Conrad Belau and Alixandra Cowman, explores the connection between religion and rock and roll fandom as part of the 2025 Ignite Festival of Emerging Artists in Calgary. (Photo: Darren Wright, CTV News)