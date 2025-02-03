ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Flames score three times in first period, hang on to beat Kraken 3-2

By The Associated Press

Published

Calgary Flames center Yegor Sharangovich (17) moves the puck against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)