Eight Canadian skiers qualify for finals of World Cup halfpipe event in Calgary

Canada's Cassie Sharpe competes in the freestyle women's ski halfpipe final during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Sharpe will compete for her first World Cup victory in Calgary since 2019, while teammate Rachel Karker will try for an elusive gold medal at the site of the 1988 Winter Games after advancing to the women's halfpipe final through qualifying Friday at WinSport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick