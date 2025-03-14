ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Cocaine seized in bust by Blood Tribe Police Service

By Michael Franklin

Updated

Published

The Blood Tribe Police Service arrested four people and seized a quantity of cocaine from a home on the First Nation on Saturday. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.