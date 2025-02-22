ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Calgary Ukrainian language theatre to host fundraiser to raise funds for Kharkiv arts organization

By Stephen Hunt

Published

Anna Lupeko and Snizhana Gukasian-Korobeinkova, two Ukrainian artists who emigrated to Calgary in April 2023 and launched a new Ukrainian theatre company in the city called STRUM are hosting a fundraising concert Feb. 28 at the West Village Theatre to raise funds for a Kharkiv, Ukraine, arts company. (Photo courtesy STRUM UA Theatre)