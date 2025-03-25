ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Calgary paleontologist part of discovery of new dinosaur with 30-centimetre claws

By The Canadian Press

Published

A University of Calgary paleontologist is part of a find of a new species of dinosaur. Darla Zelenitsky says the new species, Duonychus, as shown in this illustration, evolved to having only two claws from three which were used for gathering vegetation. The claws were up to 30 centimetres in length. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Calgary * MANDATORY CREDIT *