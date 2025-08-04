Skip to main content
Calgary
News
Calgary man home after cycling more than 500 kilometres across Iowa for veterans
By
Stephen Hunt
Published:
August 04, 2025 at 10:34AM EDT
Geoff Low and his wife returned to Calgary after cycling more than 500 kilometres across Iowa to raise money for the Veterans Association.
(Photo courtesy Geoff Low)