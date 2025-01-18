ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Alberta premier to spend five days in Washington, D.C., for Trump inauguration

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media during the fall meetings of Canada's premiers hosted by Ontario in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Smith says she received "no indication" from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over the weekend that he plans to back down on implementing hefty tariffs on Canadian products.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette